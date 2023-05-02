Karnataka elections 2023: Congress releases poll manifesto, promises to offer free electricity, grains, cash transfer

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections next week. The grand-old party has decided to call its manifesto 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota', which means 'Peaceful garden of all communities'.

Releasing the vision document, Congress promised to repeal all “anti-people and unjust laws” enacted by the BJP government within one year of forming the government, scrap National Education Policy, and accept the caste census report.

It also reiterated its five guarantees -- Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti -- announced earlier.

"The promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on 1st day of govt formation," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

A few declarations made by the Congress were:

> To consider extension of the Old Pension Scheme.

> To constitute social harmony panels at panchayats

> To provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 to cops on night duty.

> To repeal Anti-People laws brought by BJP.

> 200 units of free power under Gruha Jyothi initiative.

> Anna Bhagya offers 10kg food grains.

Besides, under the Yuva Nidhi initiative, the party said its government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

Under the Shakti scheme, the Congree said it will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

As a "sixth guarantee", Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has won assembly polls a record nine consecutive times in the state, said the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of government formation.

Besides this, the party committed that it would provide 500 litres of tax-free diesel every year for deep sea fishing and to provide Rs 6,000 to all marine fishermen as a lean period allowance during the fishing holiday, also to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

Also, the party has promised investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore over next five to complete pending irrigation projects in Karnataka, Rs 1.5 lakh crore for modernisation of agriculture, and Rs 50,000 crore for development of infrastructure in villages.

In its manifesto, the Congress equated the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and said it will ban such organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the manifesto said.

Reservations and other declarations

The Congress party said it is committed to increase reservation for SC’s from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, for ST’s 3 per cent to 7 per cent, and restore minority reservation of 4 per cent and increase reservations for Lingayat’s, Vokkaliggas’s and other communities.

Lastly, the party added that to provide a boost to the education sector, it will form a State Education Policy and reject the National Education Policy (NEP).

