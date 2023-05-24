'Soul of democracy sucked out': Congress, 18 other parties to boycott Parliament inauguration

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced that it will be boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The INC, in a joint statement with opposition parties like Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and more, has announced that it will be boycotting the inauguration ceremony citing the Prime Minister’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself while sidelining the President as the reason.

When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building.



We announce our collective decision to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building.



- Joint Statement of Like-Minded opposition Parties — AICC Communications (@AICCMedia) May 24, 2023

In the joint statement, the 19 parties highlighted the importance of the President in the functioning of the Parliament and the approval of Parliamentary acts. The parties called the PM’s actions an “insult” to the President and a “direct assault” on democracy.

The parties then pointed towards the PM’s history of “undemocratic” acts, highlighting the disqualification of opposition members, suspensions, as well as issues being muted when raised. Referring to these acts, the parties cited the passing of the three farm laws, stating that the controversial laws were passed with no debate.

Saying that they find no value in the new building, the parties finished the statement by saying that they would continue to fight and stand against the “authoritarian Prime Minister”.

"It has not been done in a proper way and the decorum which should be followed, is not being followed. So, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott it," DMK MP Kanimozhi said in a statement to ANI.

"It has not been done in a proper way and the decorum which should be followed, is not being followed. So, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott it," says DMK MP Kanimozhi — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Earlier, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Twitter that his party would boycott the ceremony in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh expressed contempt towards the decision to sideline the President, calling it an insult to her.

“Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji not inviting His Excellency the President,” he wrote on Twitter.

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien had harsh words for the PM as well, stating that the ceremony was the Prime Minister’s attempt to make things about himself while having no regard for the traditions and values that lay at the foundations of the parliament.

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he wrote on Twitter.