Sunita Kejriwal taking same route as Rabri Devi to become CM after Arvind Kejriwal: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday likened Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, case to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. He first criticised her for addressing the media twice since Kejriwal was arrested on March 21.

Speaking at a gathering in Jammu, Thakur said Sunita Kejriwal is acting like Rabri Devi, who took over as the Bihar CM after Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the fodder scam. He said Rabri Devi started her political journey by making announcements on behalf of Lalu Yadav and gradually becoming the Bihar CM.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Sunita Kejriwal has twice sent out two video messages since last week. On Saturday, the former IRS officer made her first video address to the public, reading out her husband's from jail less than 48 hours after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Wednesday in her second media appearance, Sunita Kejriwal said that the jailed chief minister will make a “big expose” related to the “so-called excise policy scam” before the court on March 28.

She said that he would also present to the court “evidence to show where the proceeds of crime went”.

“I went to meet Arvind Kejriwal yesterday evening. He has diabetes, and his sugar levels are irregular, but his determination is strong. Two days ago, he had sent a message to water minister Atishi that the water and sewer issues facing the people of Delhi should be fixed. Tell me, what wrong did he do? The problems of people should be fixed. On this issue, the central government filed a case against your CM. Do they want to devastate Delhi? Do they want people to continue to grapple with their problems? It has hurt Arvind Kejriwal a lot,” said Sunita, in her media appearance through a video.

On March 27, the Delhi high court refused to give any interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED's custody. It posted the matter for further hearing on April 3.

The high court rejected the contention of senior advocate AM Singhvi who appeared for Kejriwal and argued that no reply from ED was required. The court said it is duty-bound to hear both sides fairly keeping in mind the principles of natural justice and hence ED's reply is essential and crucial to decide the present case.

The ED is expected to bring Kejriwal to court on Thursday as his current remand ends tomorrow. Kejriwal was arrested last Thursday in relation to the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED might ask for an extension of his custody or request judicial custody.