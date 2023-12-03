‘There in only one guarantee that works in India today…’: Anurag Thakur on BJP’s victories

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that BJP has won the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan today because it has historically fulfilled all the promises it made during its election campaigns, unlike Congress.

“This is a historic win, look at the Madhya Pradesh results. Your channel is one of the channels that have shown this kind of landslide victory in the exit polls. Let me say this again, people have shown their trust in Narendra Modi ji and Modi ji was the face during the election campaign…we will ensure whatever has been promised during the election time. There is only one guarantee that works in India today…that is Modi ki guarantee,” said Thakur in an interview to India Today.

He said that one of the reasons Congress lost Chhattisgarh was because of the corruption of the Bhupesh Baghel government. The Enforcement Directorate had said earlier last month that as per forensic analysis and a statement made by cash courier Asim Das, the Mahadev betting app promoters paid Rs 508 crore to Bhupesh Baghel. Das subsequently retracted the statement, saying he never delivered cash to politicians and has been framed as part of a conspiracy.

Thakur, in the interview, said that there is a ‘do corruption, do Bhupay’ scheme in the state. “It was known to everyone in the state that you can do corruption and make payment to Bhupesh Baghel, because the state of Chhattisgarh has become an ATM for the Congress party. One scam after another has tarnished the name of the chief minister and the Congress party,” he said.

“Look at what they promised 5 years back, they could not deliver. I must say that they swore on Ganga jal that they will make Chhattisgarh liquor-free, Ganga’s curse finished them. They did Mahadev app scam, Mahadev’s curse finished them. They lied to the poor people, and the poor people’s curse finished them. They did cattle scam, gau ma’s curse finished them. Whatever they promised, they could not fulfill them,” he said.

Thakur said, on the other hand if you look at Madhya Pradesh, then all the guarantees were delivered. All the guarantees made by Modi were fulfilled by the chief minister and the state government, said Thakur.

“Look at Chhattisgarh, Congress promised Rs 15,000 to the women but they could not give Rs 500 per month, which amounts to Rs 6,000 per year. People started questioning them, how could they give Rs 15,000, if they can’t even give Rs 6,000? But they believed PM Modi and I think that is BJP’s advantage,” the minister further stated.

Anurag Thakur said that people are ensuring a double-engine government for the welfare of the state. “In the interest of the country, they will again pick PM Modi. BJP’s good governance and development model has been accepted by the people of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. This will ensure a landslide victory for BJP in 2024,” he said.

