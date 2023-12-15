TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion case to be heard at Supreme Court today: All you need to know

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Friday. Moitra is challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee found her guilty in the ‘cash-for-query’ charges, involving businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The committee accused her of unethical conduct and recommended her expulsion.

On Wednesday, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Moitra's petition before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking listing either Thursday or Friday. The bench headed by the CJI asked Sanghvi to send an email and said he would have a look at it.

The TMC MP’s counsel is seeking an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court as it is closing for winter vacations from December 25.

Moitra, who represented the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, has been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha portal login details with Hiranandani. It has been accused that Hiranandani used Moitra’s details to upload questions to the Parliament portal in exchange for cash and gifts.

The charges were brought up by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Moitra has consistently denied these accusations.

After her expulsion, Moitra lashed out at the committee and said that they acted without any proof as they tried to bulldoze the Opposition. The committee broke every rule in the book, she said. She also argued that she was not given a chance to defend herself in the House. Moitra said she was not allowed to cross-examine her estranged partner and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai who helped Dubey level the allegations against her.

