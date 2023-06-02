TN BJP chief K Annamalai accuses Rahul Gandhi of being 'unemployed,' says 2024 will be breakout year for BJP in South

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, while speaking at the India Today Conclave South, said that Rahul Gandhi is 'jobless' and added that just because the Congress leader is "unemployed", it doesn't mean that the youth of the country is unemployed.

In the 2024 elections, southern states, especially Tamil Nadu and Telangana along with Karnataka and Kerala will be a breakout for BJP, he said.

Developments and the Modi factor will be critical in the party's victory in the 2024 election, TN BJP chief said while responding to a question on the topic 'Target 2024: Who will win the South?' at the India Today Conclave in Kovalam.

"Manickam Tagore uses the word high command. But I can proudly call Modiji karyakarta. National parties have got a bad name in Tamil Nadu because of Congress's culture. Just because his leader, Rahul Gandhi ji, is unemployed, doesn't mean the youth of the country is unemployed," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said at the India Today Conclave South.

When asked if the BJP is unable to cross the southern border, Annamalai said, "BJP did fairly well in the Karnataka election. We retained our vote share. In Pondicherry, we have made our mark and the BJP is part of the coalition government. In 2024, it will be a breakout for the BJP, especially in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with Karnataka and Kerala."

"Before 2014, southern Indian politics was different. The BJP had a late start in Tamil Nadu. We saw a big jump in the Vajpayee era. After 2014, the party has grown immensely. This time it is going to be a combination of developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cultural resonance," he said while answering a question if southern India is a bridge too far for the BJP.

However, Congress MP Manickam Tagore countered Annamalai's claim of the 'BJP's breakout performance in southern states' and said the Modi factor is not going to work in the south.

Manickam Tagore said, "Every election is different. The BJP in the Deccan could not enter into the basis of hate politics, particularly the RSS-backed. In Karnataka, they failed. Narendra Modi is not a workable factor in the southern part of India."

"In southern India, the politics of education is there. There are socio-economic issues. People won't vote for Modi in southern India," Tagore added.

TRS leader KR Suresh Reddy expressed similar responses by saying, "The Modi factor will not work in the South, only performance will work."

On BJP's impressive performance in Telangana, Suresh Reddy said, "The only thing going south for BJP is its graph. The BJP had an opportunity in Karnataka. In the last three elections in Telangana, TRS (now BRS) consistently performed and increased its position. BRS swept the poll. The Modi factor won't work in the South, only performance will work."

According to Annamalai, the BJP in Kerala must oppose the tactical adjustment politics of the Congress and the Communists.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas launched a counter-offensive and said, "The BJP is practising 3Ds. Dislodge the opposition government, if you cannot dislodge it, you disrupt it. If you cannot disrupt it, then defame it."

John Brittas further pointed out that the Modi factor is establishing the Hindutva laboratory, and 'Sengol' is the icon of Hindutva politics.

"Modi factor is creating Hindutva laboratories in each state. It can be halal or hijab in Karnataka. It can be Sengol in Tamil Nadu or Sabarimala in Kerala. This won't work in the south. We are not limited to the four boundaries of Kerala. We will make sure that we won't allow the BJP to open an account in Kerala," he said on the limitation of CPI(M) model to Kerala.

"Tamil Nadu people are intelligent enough to see through this game. What do sanyasis have to do with Parliament? Are they representatives of India? Do you think southern people will cave in to the tamasha that is being played out there? Never," Brittas criticised the BJP government over the newly constructed Parliament building.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the BJP's primary job is to build buildings and eliminate institutions.

Brittas also recalled Home Minister Amit Shah's statement at one of his rallies in Karnataka, "There is Kerala in your neighbourhood. I do not wish to speak more. Only BJP under the leadership of Modi can protect Karnataka."

"Do we call ourselves Pakistan?" Kerala has been labelled a hotbed of terrorism. Kerala is the most peaceful state in the country," remarked the CPM leader.

In a quick reaction, Annamalai said that hundreds of BJP karyakartas are being butchered in Kerala and taunted Brittas by adding, "Kerala is the most peace-loving state is the biggest joke of 2024."

"When elections come, BJP comes with the symbol. They came up with Murugan in the Tamil Nadu election last year. Where was this sengol for nine years? It follows the same pattern. They do rath yatra, take out symbols," said Manickam Tagore while answering Annamalai's comment that Sengol is a symbol of cultural resonance

"BRS will be defeated in Telangana this time due to anti-incumbency, unemployment. There was politics of money in the bypolls," he said

CPM leader John Brittas said, "Because of the BJP's active involvement in politics, it could go up in Kerala. It is raising the bar. They have spent Rs 50,000 crore on election expenditure."

"Kerala will abandon Congress," he added.

