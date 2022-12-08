Viramgam Election Results 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel is leading in Viramgam

Viramgam Election Result 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kunwarji Thakor, and Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad will test their electoral fortunes from Viramgam constituency. Over the last ten years, Congress has maintained its hold over the constituency.

Live Updates:

Hardik Patel, who had switched over from the Congress, is currently leading from Viramgam seat.

BJP's Hardik Patel said that good governance of BJP has strengthened the trust of people in them. He added that BJP has met the expectations of people.

BJP's Hardik Patel is trailing in Viramgam.

It must be noted that in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2017, Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad won the seat by about 6,548 votes with a vote share of about 41 per cent. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr. Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel got 38 per cent of the vote share, thereby indicating a close competition between the top two parties. Independent candidate Jadav Dhruvkumar Bavalbhai finished at the third place.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Election, Congress candidate Tejashree Patel outperformed BJP's Pargjibhai Patel by a margin of over 16,000 votes.

The Viramgam constituency which is a part of the Ahmedabad district and falls under the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, went to polls on December 5, in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Today I voted for the development, progress, happiness, peace and security of Viramgam assembly constituency in ancestral village Chandranagar. You also vote and take Gujarat forward," Patel said in a tweet on December 5.

Viramgam's poll history over the past five elections:

2017: Congress won by 6,548 votes

2012: Congress won by 16,983 votes

2007: BJP won by 3,316 votes

2002: BJP won by 3,064 votes

1998: Congress won by 6,003 votes

The constituency, which has been oscillating between Congress and BJP over the past few years is likely to face to a stiff competition this year too. Or will a new party emerge?

Also Read: Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP landslide in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal