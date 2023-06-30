Watch: PM Modi takes metro ride to Delhi University for centenary celebrations, interacts with commuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a metro ride to reach Delhi University, where he will attend the closing ceremony of the varsity's centenary celebrations as the chief guest. Visuals of the prime minister on the Delhi Metro were shared on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Twitter handle shared a video showing PM Modi using smart cards to enter the metro premises amid tight security. He boarded a yellow line metro train heading towards Samaypur Badli station, and Vishwavidyalaya metro station is a midway station on that route, which is the closest station to reach the DU campus.

The Prime Minister can also be seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University centenary celebrations.

In the video, the PM can be first seen boarding an empty metro compartment along with his security personnel. Later, he can be seen interacting with other passengers.

“On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," BJP tweeted.

PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro during his ride to Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/NHYZlSUrYb June 30, 2023

At Delhi University, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. These buildings are for the faculty of technology, a computer centre and an academic block, and these will be 7+1 storeyed with state-of-the-art infrastructure.