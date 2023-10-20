Who is Jai Anant Dehadrai, Mahua Moitra's 'jilted ex' ?

Jai Anant Dehadrai, Supreme Court lawyer, and in TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s words, her “jilted ex”, is right in the eye of the cash for query storm. Jai Anant Dehadrai, the estranged partner of Moitra, reportedly had a bitter feud with the MP after their relationship ended. Moitra and Dehadrai's ongoing tussle revolves around the custody of their pet Rottweiler, Henry.

Moitra, in the last six months, had filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse, as per Trinamool sources who were quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Mahua Moitra of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in the Parliament. He urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges. Dubey said he received a letter from Dehadrai who shared "irrefutable" evidence that Moitra had taken bribes in the form of "cash" and "gifts" from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.

Moitra has now blamed Dubey and her “jilted ex” for the controversy. She said that the row was triggered due to her incessant questioning on Gautam Adani at the Parliament. “The truth is exceedingly clear. This BJP government has been waiting to somehow shut me up on the Adani issue desperately. Jai Dehadrai is not some “Supreme Court lawyer” who has done painstaking research on me. He is a jilted ex with acrimonious personal history with me who somehow wanted to get back at me,” she said in a statement.

She questioned the timing of the revelations and asked why, if he was aware of her corruption, did he wait for so long to make it public. Moitra asked why Dehadrai chose only Dubey, who she has exposed and filed pending privilege motions, out of the 543 MPs. The TMC MP also asked why the contents of “Jai’s unverified letter” leaked to the media.

WHO IS JAI ANANT DEHADRAI

Jai Anant Dehadrai is a white-collar criminal law practitioner with an experience of 12 years in the legal field. He has also made contributions to areas of disability law and environmental issues.

According to his website, Dehadrai has represented various domestic and foreign clients, including MNCs, banks, PSUs, central and state governments, ministries and departments before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and other courts and tribunals. He has also taken up various pro bono cases.

The chamber led by Dehadrai has a team of five. Chambers of Jai Anant Dehadrai has served over 300 clients, including Indian and foreign, the website states.

Jai Dehadrai holds a law degree (LL.B) from ILS Law College in Pune. Soon after his graduation, he joined Karanjawala & Company in New Delhi. He then pursued his Masters (LL.M.) degree in Appellate Litigation and General Corporate Law from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and graduated at the top of his class.

The lawyer has been part of law firms such as US’ Kline & Specter, and was in the clerkship of former Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde.

Dehadrai had also worked as the legal consultant of Samir Jain, Vice Chairman of Times of India.

Jai Anant Dehadrai is also a published author. He published ‘Aequabilis: Fairness, Equity & Justice’ in 2014. The lawyer is a visiting faculty of International Criminal Law at Bennett University of Law.

FOR THE LOVE OF HENRY

Amid the feud between Moitra and Dehadrai, one of the main points of contention is the custody of Henry. Moitra’s legal notice stated that Dehadrai and she used to be close but after they fell out, he resorted to threats and vile messages. He trespassed on her official residence and stole personal possessions, including Henry. The notice said that he later returned Henry to her.

Meanwhile, Dehadrai had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the “theft and retention” of Henry by Mahua Moitra. “My bond with my dog Henry is that of parent and child. I have looked after him since he was 40 days old and I understand his every need and concern. Ms Moitra has deliberately kidnapped and hidden Henry away from me since 10.10.2023 with the intent to harass and blackmail me in response to the CBI complaint dated 14.10.2023 which I have filed against her. I would request you with folded hands and all humility that this dog Henry belongs with his rightful owner-parent,” he stated in the letter.

An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry.



I flatly refused - will give details to CBI.



Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her. October 20, 2023

In a post on X on Friday, Dehadrai further said, “An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry. I flatly refused - will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her,” he said.

Also read: Mahua Moitra cash for query row: 'PMO held a proverbial gun,' says TMC MP on Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit

Also read: 'Used Parliament account to target Adani,' claims Darshan Hiranandani in a big setback to Mahua Moitra

Also read: Mahua Moitra 'cash for query' allegations: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to hear matter; top points