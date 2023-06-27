'Whose money is being burnt': Telangana CM KCR gets slammed for 600-car convoy to Maharashtra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is facing flak from netizens for travelling to Maharashtra with a convoy of 600 vehicles. KCR, who is on a two-day political visit to the neighbouring state, left Hyderabad on Monday for a visit to Solapur. Rao travelled by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles. He was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and senior party leaders. His massive convoy sparked a controversy, with many now asking what was the need for such a huge convoy and whose money KCR was spending.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that KCR's huge convoy was a show-off and there will be no impact of his visit on Maharashtra politics. "If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also," Raut said. "Fearing loss, he (KCR) came to Maharashtra but his 12-13 ministers and MPs joined the Congress yesterday. This is a fight between KCR and Congress. The MVA is strong in Maharashtra."

#WATCH | There will be no impact of Telangana CM KCR on Maharashtra politics. If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also. Fearing loss, he came to Maharashtra but his 12-13 ministers/MPs joined the Congress yesterday. This is a fight between KCR and Congress. MVA… pic.twitter.com/HyJJ34qzbu — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Vikram Goud, a BJP youth leader, attacked KCR for travelling with the massive convoy. In a tweet, he shared a collage of two videos, comparing KCR's convoy with some people crossing a stream during monsoon. He said the chief minister did not build roads and bridges for the public but was travelling with a 600-car convoy to create a record.

How KCR use taxpayers' money:



Building roads and bridges for public welfare = ❌



Traveling with 600-car convoy to create a record = ✅#KCRfailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/slLXBhmpkA — Vikram Goud (@VikramGoudBJP) June 27, 2023

BL Sreenivas Solanky, National Executive Member of BJP's Yuva Morcha, too slammed KCR and said while he was travelling with a huge convoy, the people in his state were suffering. "Meanwhile the people of Telangana are suffering, CM KCR and his ministers are going to Maharashtra accompanied by a huge convoy of about 600 vehicles including State ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders," Solanky said. "Who will handle Telangana Mr @TelanganaCMO @KTRBRS?" he asked.

Meanwhile the people of Telangana are suffering, CM KCR and his ministers is going to Maharashtra accompanied by a huge convoy of about 600 vehicles including State ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders.



Who will handle Telangana Mr @TelanganaCMO @KTRBRS? pic.twitter.com/2bpLohcluN — Dr.B.L.Sreenivas Solanky (@SolankySrinivas) June 26, 2023

Satya Pamula, another user, said former US President Bill Clinton, during his visit to Hyderabad, had 68 vehicle-convoy, "which was Wow". "Now this is 10 times more...WORLD RECORD! 600 vehicles"

when I remember last, #BillClinton then US president while in Hyderabad during #chandrababunaidu time had 68 Vehicle convoy which was WOW..now this is 10 times more...WORLD RECORD!! 600 vehicles !! #KCR #telangana convoy https://t.co/LQiPcldDBH — satya pamula (@satyapamula) June 26, 2023

KCR's long convoy also sparked a question about whose money the chief minister was spending. Some Twitter users called it a "total waste of taxpayers money".

Deepesh Surana, a Twitter user, said: "600 vehicles! Whose money is being burnt? Definitely not @KCR or any @telangana MLAs or MLCs? Taxpayers' money at the end."

600 vehicles ! Whose money is being burnt ? Definitely not @KCR or any @telangana MLAs or MLCs? Tax payers money at the end. Who is answerable @KTRBRS @TelanganaCMO @YadavTalasani — Deepesh Surana (@vdeepeshsurana) June 27, 2023

Satti Nayanar, a Twitter user, said: "KCR and his 600 vehicle convoy...Guess global warming, reducing fossil fuels, air pollution and similar green earth initiatives won’t apply to him and his party."

KCR and his 600 vehicle convoy..



Guess global warming, reducing fossil fuels, air pollution and similar green earth initiatives won’t apply to him and his party. — Satti Nayanar (@SattiNayanar) June 27, 2023

Rohimuddin Ahmed, another user, said 600 vehicles plying on the road behind KCR was nothing but a political stunt to show his party's strength on the taxpayers' money of Telangana.

600 vehicles plying on the road behind the CM KCR is nothing but political stunt to show his party strength on the Tax Payers Money of Telengana. — Rohimuddin Ahmed (@rohimuddin19) June 27, 2023

Aapanna Hastham shared some pictures of overcrowded and congested wards of the Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad. "This is the situation at Telangana's oldest medical college and hospital while Telangana CM KCR is on a trip with 600 Vehicles in Maharashtra," Hastham said. "Patients, Staff, doctors, and medicos are all facing significant difficulties."

@HarishRaoOffice @BRSHarish, @BRSHarish

This is the situation at Telangana's oldest medical college and hospital while Telangana CM KCR is on a trip with 600 Vehicles in Maharashtra.

Patients, Staff, doctors, and medicos are all facing significant difficulties. #Osmania https://t.co/3RFH9XnsPw June 27, 2023

Telangana, which is being ruled by KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is set to go to polls later this year. Here, the BRS is expected to be in direct contest with Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. However, the day, KCR left for Maharashtra, over 12 of his former ministers and MLAs joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. Nationally, the opposition parties have been trying to form an alliance to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls but KCR recently skipped one meeting called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

