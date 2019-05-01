Slowdown Blues: Escorts tractor sales down 18.2% in April

Farm equipment major Escorts Ltd on Wednesday reported 14.9 per cent decline in its total tractor sales at 5,264 units in April 2019.

The company had sold 6,186 tractors in the same month last year Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales in April 2019 were down by 18.2 per cent at 4,986 units as against 6,094 units in the year-ago period.

However exports in April stood at 278 units as compared to 92 units in the same month last year. Marking an increase of 202.2 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March 31, Escorts Ltd said its total sales grew by 19.9 per cent to 96,412 units as compared to 80,417 units in the previous year.

Domestic sales in FY19, stood at 93,323 units as against 78,446 units in FY18, a growth of 19 per cent, the company said. Exports during the fiscal year ended March 31, jumped 56.7 per cent to 3,089 units as compared to 1,971 units in the previous year, it added.

