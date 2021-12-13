13 companies receive $100 mn investment from Zoom

Zoom announced that the Zoom Apps Fund has completed its second batch of investments into Zoom’s developer ecosystem today.



The second batch of investments features 13 companies building solutions for an array of use cases, including Collaboration & Productivity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) & PeopleOps, Gaming & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, and Meeting Intelligence & Sales Enablement.

Allo enables colleagues to be engaged and aligned as if they were in the same meeting room. Filo.co collaborates with virtual meetings and events, Zoom meetings, etc. Grain helps to record, transcribe, and edit Zoom meeting videos. Mio helps in enabling Zoom Chat users to collaborate with colleagues and external contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Webex. Clovers uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias, and put the right people in the right role — every time. Dive increases employee engagement by making virtual meetings interactive and engaging. Funomena makes games with a recent focus on fashion, dance, music, and collaborative play. Hermis helps solve the challenge of distributed workforce employee engagement. Moxie powers hybrid fitness, enabling consumers to work out with coaches virtually and in person, without compromise. Wellness Coach provides coaches for 1:1 and group coaching, tools for team wellness. Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that automates important tasks throughout the meeting's lifecycle. BuildBetter is a research tool to manage, organize, and share insights from things like user interviews. Second Nature helps teams increase sales productivity, making sure all reps are sales-ready through practice.

The investment effort is part of a $100 million global venture fund conceived to support Zoom Apps and partners building apps and integrations on the Zoom Developer Platform, the company stated.



Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures said, “The Zoom developer ecosystem continues to be critical for innovating how Zoom users connect, collaborate, and get more done together.”

The first batch of investments was announced in August 2021.

