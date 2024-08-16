70th National Film Awards: Sooraj Barjatya gets best director for Uunchai, Kantara's Rishabh Shetty wins best actor

The 70th National Film Awards were unveiled today at 1:30 PM, honouring cinematic excellence in Indian filmmaking. The awards celebrate films certified in 2022, reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of the industry.

This year’s most significant achievement was Rishabh Shetty's outstanding performance and direction in the Kannada film Kantara.

In this blockbuster, Shetty portrays a village strongman who discovers his true potential as the protector of his community. Kantara has garnered immense acclaim, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film following the KGF franchise.

In a notable recognition of female talent, the Best Actress award was jointly awarded to Nithya Menen for her role in Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for her performance in Kutch Express. This tie emphasises upon the remarkable skills and contributions of women in Indian cinema.

Sooraj Barjatya claimed the Best Director award for Uunchai, featuring a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta also received accolades in the ceremony, winning the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the same film.

The Malayalam film 'Aattam' clinched the National Award for Best Film. Directed by Anand Ekarshi, the film explores the harrowing story of a female member of a theatre troupe who is sexually assaulted by the male lead during a farmhouse retreat. The film's official description highlights its intense narrative: "A crime in sight, a fortune at stake. The play goes beyond the stage."

Featuring performances by Sudheer Babu, Zarin Shihab, and Vinay Forrt, 'Aattam' also serves as Anand Ekarshi's directorial debut and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

In other award news, the Best Hindi Film accolade went to 'Gulmohar,' a family drama available on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars renowned actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore alongside Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the screenplay was co-written by Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee.