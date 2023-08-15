After Anju, another Rajasthan married woman elopes to Kuwait; flees with cash, jewellery

A married woman from Rajasthan has eloped with another man to Kuwait, India Today reported on Tuesday. Deepika Patidar, 35, has left behind her two kids and husband. Patidar's husband has filed a complaint with the police saying his wife fled with another man in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district with cash and jewellery.

Deepika Patidar fled with her friend Irfan Haidar and her family came to know about it after photos of the woman wearing a burqa were shared on social media, the police said as per the news agency PTI.

Patidar's case comes nearly a month after another married woman, Anju, from Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Anju later married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. She was already married and had two children. Before leaving, she had told her husband that she was going to Jaipur.

In the recent case, Deepika's husband Mukesh Patidar told police that he works in Mumbai while his wife stays at home in Rajasthan with their two children - aged 11 and 7 years. Deepika often used to travel to Gujarat or Udaipur for medical treatment, Mukesh said.

The police said that on July 10, Deepika, claiming to be sick, left home for Gujarat "under the pretext of seeking medical treatment". However, she did not return until July 13, instead made a WhatsApp call to her husband, saying she was upset with him and had gone away from him, the police added.

According to the report, when Mukesh arrived at his home in Rajasthan, he found cash and jewellery worth lakhs missing. Mukesh Patidar told reporters on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam.

The woman often visited Khed Brahma in Gujarat's Sabar Kantha to meet Haidar. It was later found that he took her to Kuwait, Chitri SHO Govind Singh said.

The police said that the matter is being investigated to ascertain how she met Haidar and secured a visa.

(With inputs from Yashwant Soni and PTI)