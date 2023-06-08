After wins in Himachal, Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi may get bigger role ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

After thumping victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may get a bigger role ahead of the next general election in 2024, India Today reported on Thursday.

Currently, Priyanka is the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh. She was given the charge of the state before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the aim of reviving the fortune of the party in the most crucial state. However, Priyanka could not revive the Congress there as the party's tally and won only one seat, Rae Bareli. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress could only win two seats.

Now, the Congress may relieve Priyanka Gandhi from her charge in UP, sources told India Today. The party's think tank believes that it is not right to limit her presence to only one state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She may also be given a key role in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress sources said that everyone has seen how Priyanka Vadra, along with her brother, held rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and campaigned for the Congress there, leading to victory. However, the final decision in this regard will be taken only after Rahul Gandhi returns to India from his US tour, the report said.

The names of former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, veteran Tariq Anwar, former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and Deepender Hooda are being considered as possible replacements if Priyanka Vadra is relieved of her role as Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the sources said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput, however, said that at present, no change was going to happen. The position is not vacant, and while political discussions may be ongoing, the Congress party is making its preparations, Rajput told India Today.

"Priyanka Gandhi's influence has increased all over the country after the Karnataka election, and her popularity has grown in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in all states. She listens to the needs of the poor," he added.

In the 2022 Himachal polls, the Congress returned to power by bagging 40 of 68 seats with nearly 44 per cent vote share. In Karnataka too, the Congress made a comeback by winning 135 of 224 seats with nearly 43 per cent vote share.