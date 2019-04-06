AgustaWestland case: Jaitley using diary entries to level bogus charges, but mute on Yeddy, Sahara diaries, says Congress

Rahul Gandhi's Congress party, on Saturday, lashed back at Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, for making allegations in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case. Randeep Surjewala, Congress's chief spokesperson, said that the Jaitely is showing immense trust in "diary entries" to level "bogus" charges, even as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is "mute" on Yeddy and Sahara diaries.

Finance Minister had said that the Congress should respond as to who were mentioned as "RG", "AP" and "FAM" in documents summoned by the ED in the AgustaWestland case. He added that Swiss police, in 2013, had also confiscated records carrying similar initials in its raids in connection with the case.

Surjewala tweeted, "Suddenly, FM shows immense faith in 'Diary entries' to make Bogus Allegations! What's good for the goose is good for the gander!"

He added, "Why is PM Modi & BJP silent on Sahara Diaries? Why is PM Modi & BJP are mute on Yeddy Diaries? Duplicity & Doublespeak is ingrained in BJP's DNA."

The purported Sahara diaries were recovered following raids conducted in November 2014. Reportedly, the Sahara diaries listed alleged pay-offs to politicians. The Yeddy diaries refer to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's alleged diary which, according to Congress, had accounts of 'bribes' given to BJP leaders. The PM Modi's government had dismissed all such accusations.

On Friday, the Congress had said that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge-sheet filed in the AgustaWestland case before a Delhi court was a 'cheap election stunt' to divert attention from the 'imminent defeat' of BJP in the upcoming polls.

Arun Jaitley, claiming that oral evidence confirmed about details inside the diaries, had said the investigation agencies began probing when the Congress was in power, in 2013.

According to the charge-sheet, Michel has identified the initials 'AP' as Ahmed Patel, who is a senior Congress leader. Patel hit out at the government on Friday over the ED charge-sheet, citing "baseless and laughable" charges and "jumlas" are raining this poll season.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, had told the Delhi court that Michel and other accused have received around 42 million euros as payments in the VVIP choppers' deal.

