Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: 'NYAY scheme will lead to inflation,' says PM Modi in Odisha

On BJP's 40th foundation day, Shatrughan Sinha left the party to join Congress. At a press conference, Sinha spoke about how the BJP is a one-man party. He also said that the party became autocratic from democratic "after LK Advani". He also tweeted about joining Congress and said that the differences that he has with come people from the party left him with no option. Sinha added that he doesn't have any ill will as the party was like a family.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed a public meeting in Odisha's Sonepur and criticised the NYAY scheme. He said that it will lead to inflation and that they want to burden the middle class. He also said that generation after generation the Congress has only given slogans on eradication of poverty while its ministers continued to increase their wealth. At another public meeting in Odisha's Sundergarh, Modi spoke about how the party came to be and said that the party is not made on "borrowed ideology". He added that the hardwork of party karyakartas has made BJP what it is today.

7:00pm: JD Lakshminarayana, Jana Sena candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, released party's manifesto on bond paper. "I signed on bond paper which features party manifesto for Visakhapatnam. Voters can drag me to court if I fail to fulfil the promises," he said.

6:29pm: BJP president Amit Shah is conducting a road show Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Sabarmati, Gujarat.

6:22pm: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nominations together for the State Assembly bypoll and 2019 Lok Sabha elections respectively in Chhindwara on April 9.

5:57pm: BJP has released a list of four candidates for Rajasthan. The party has fielded Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, from Rajsamand.

5:41pm: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a road show in Balasore, Odisha.

5:40pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a road show in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

5:25pm: Lt. General (Retired) Sarath Chand, former Vice Chief of Army Staff, has joined BJP.

4:00pm: "I personally believe we need younger people in politics. People like us should back off," says Sam Pitroda of Congress.

3:35pm: BJP releases list of 24 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

3:20pm: Today we are being taught a new definition of patriotism, says Sonia Gandhi.

3:05pm: Congress has released a list of five more candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, including Shatrughan Sinha.

3:00pm: Shatrughan Sinha will contest from Patna Sahib seat on Congress ticket against Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

2:17pm: Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, has filed her nomination for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat on Samajwadi Party's ticket.

2:00pm: "Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they'll do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises,more than the said ones," said Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

1:50pm: Rahul Gandhi arrives at G.I.N.T.I. Ground in Uttarakhand.

1:40pm: "Once our govt is formed in the state and the centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses. This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and future of your children," said PM Modi in Sonepur.

1:35pm: "Congress has planned to implement policy that will lead to inflation. Senior leaders of Congress have been heard stating that the middle-class are selfish. They want to burden them with heavy taxes," said PM Modi in Sonepur.

1:30pm: "People support and trust me because I've given free LPG connection to the women and free electricity connection to the needy," said PM Modi.

1:20pm: I have travelled across India and I've seen a wave. But some people can't see this massive wave: PM Modi in Sonepur.

1:15pm: "Generation after generation the Congress was able to give only slogans for eradication of poverty. People got poorer and their ministers got richer," said PM Modi at a public meeting in Odisha's Sonepur.

1:05pm: "When China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam, govt under leadership of Modi ji displayed strong will power and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time China was forced to retreat," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Assam's Hojai.

12:45pm: At a press conference Shatrughan Sinha said that BJP is a one man show and a two man army. He also criticised how "BJP treated Sumitra Mahajan".

12:27pm: Veteran actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha joins Congress in the presence of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Read the full story here.

12:20pm: "The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it. I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others. Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, Rahul Gandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind," tweeted Shatrughan Sinha.

12:15pm: Shatrughan Sinha said, "It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru and guide L.K Advani. I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture."

12:02pm: "The BJD govt has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman yojana. It shows that they have evil and doubtful intentions. We have well-thought policies and have good intentions. Because of this we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society," said PM Modi in Sundergarh.

11:58am: "In Jharkhand, the development has reached every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn livelihood in their state. This is what happens when you have same govt in the state and the centre," said PM Modi in Sundergarh.

11:55am: "No party ever thought of carrying out air strike and surgical strike. It's indicative of strengthening India. A strong govt is necessary for strong and empowered India," said PM Modi in Odisha.

11:47am: "Today, BJP has govt in all four corners of the country. People have embraced the BJP and it's in their heart. It's one of the largest democratic political party. People from all section of the society are becoming part of the BJP," said PM Modi.

11:47am: "In Kerala and West Bengal, our karyakartas are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP karyakartas," said PM Modi in Sundergarh.

11:45am: "Today is the 40th founding day of BJP. It's not made of borrowed ideology from outside. It has taken birth from the aspirations of the people of India. We aren't based on a family or money. Karyakartas and their hard work have made this party," said PM Modi.

11:40am: "It's not a PM who is visiting Sundergarh. A pradhan sewak of Odisha has come here," said PM Modi at a public address in Odisha's Sundergarh.

11:35am: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation arrives at the Election Commission of India office to complaint against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, for his comment, "Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Just think what will happen if they win. This virus will spread in the entire nation."

11:30am: AITC MP Derek O'Brien criticises NaMo TV.

11:20am: "I am pleading with you, don't believe the Prime Minister Modi's colourful words," Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said at a rally. "Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago, a military officer had told me the Prime Minister will make stories before elections to get votes. They do not ask for votes on the basis of development," he added.

11:15am: Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, who is the first tribal girl to be selected for the civil service from Kerala.

11:10am: "I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in state and people want to put a full stop to these governments," said DMK chief MK Stalin.

11:00am: On BJP's 39th foundation day, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to thank the party karyakartas. "BJP has become India's preferred party," he said.

10:50am: Visuals from Amit Shah's Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Ahmedabad.

10:40am: The Election Commission on Friday expressed "displeasure" over NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar's remarks against the Congress' proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' and said the comments violated the model code of conduct norms. In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements. The EC asserted that the public servants should not only be impartial in their conduct but also in their public utterances, "which was found wanting in the instant case".

10:30am: The Election Commission (EC) is learnt to have let off Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, asking him to be more careful in the future. Not satisfied with the remarks, the EC is learnt to have told him that be "more careful in his utterances in future", sources said. They said the EC also told Adityanath that since he is a senior politician holding an important position, his remarks should reflect his stature. The commission was not satisfied with his reply in which he is learnt to have hailed the role of the EC in conducting polls.