Air India pee-gate: 'Shankar Mishra had 4 drinks, was asking...,' co-passenger narrates what happened on flight

Air India urination incident: Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman passenger, had four drinks and then was asking the same questions multiple times, S Bhattacharjee, a co-passenger, said on Sunday.

The incident happened after lunch was served. "He (the accused) had 4 drinks and then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, and told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him," Bhattacharjee said.

He further said that the lady, who was urinated upon, was quite decent. "Two junior Air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to the senior stewardess and asked them to give her another seat, she said that she can't do that as they had to take permission from the Captain," the co-passenger said.

The only option for her was to move to first class as business class was full, what the flight crew did was clean her seat and kept blankets on the seat smelling of urine. "They could have given Shankar Mishra's seat but they didn't do anything to pacify the distressed passenger," Bhattacharjee said.

The incident happened on November 26 on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Bhattacharjee's remarks are in line with what the victim, Hema Rajaraman, wrote in her two-page statement issued earlier this month. She also slammed the airline crew for being 'deeply unprofessional' while handling the case and making her sit with Mishra and negotiate.

Rajaraman said she wanted the man arrested immediately but the crew brought the offender before her against her wishes and they were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats.

She was travelling on Air India Business Class Flight AI102, Seat 9A, from JFK to New Delhi on 26 November 2022.

In her complaint, she said: "During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, a male business class passenger seated in 8A walked to my seat, completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat."

For days, Mishra was on run but he was eventually arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi Police on 6 January. He was produced before the Patiala court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, saying no police custody was required for further investigation.

