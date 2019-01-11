Amazon announces Great Indian sale from January 20 to 23; Offers discounts on smartphones and other gadgets

Amazon India has announced that it will host the 'Amazon Great Indian Sale' from January 20 to 23, 2019. Amazon has also said that its Prime members will get 12 hours exclusive early access to over 170 million products across hundreds of categories from 12 noon on January 19, 2019. The members will also get faster deliveries at zero extra cost. Prime membership costs Rs 999 per year in India.

Ecommerce giant said that it has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer exclusive debit and credit card discounts. The HDFC card users will get around 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with their debit or credit cards during the sale. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can also shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI. Exchange benefits will also be available on products like smartphones, television sets, ACs, and other household appliances.

"As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Meanwhile, during the sale, customers can expect flat discounts on several products across categories. Buyers can pick Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme or Samsung smartphones at discounted prices. Amazon will also offer discounts on headphones, laptops, smartphone accessories and other devices during the sale. Customers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

Edited By: Udit Verma

