Amritpal Singh's new audio surfaces, Khalistani leader says not afraid of going to jail

A day after a report emerged that Amritpal Singh was negotiating surrender, the fugitive Khalistani leader has reportedly said that he is not afraid of going to jail and that surrender talks were just rumours. Amritpal Singh, who is on the run since March 18, on Wednesday released a video in which he appealed to the leader of Akal Takh - the highest political institution of Sikhs - to call a 'Sarbat Khalsa' meeting on Baisakhi.

A day after the video message, a purported audio clip allegedly featuring the fugitive Khalistani leader has surfaced on social media. In the audio, a man can be heard speaking in Punjabi and claiming to be Amritpal Singh. In the audio clip, which has gone viral, the man denies claims that he had put forth some demands before the Punjab government for surrender. "These are all rumours. I have not put forth any demand for surrender before the government," he said. "I am not afraid of going to jail or police custody. Let them do what they want,” he further states.

Citing sources, India Today on Wednesday reported that Amritpal was keen to surrender but on his own terms and conditions. The report also said that a big religious leader was allegedly acting as a mediator between him and the authorities. Sources told India Today that Amrital was trying to dictate terms and conditions for his surrender before the Punjab Police. Amritpal is believed to have disclosed his surrender plan through his mediator and one condition was that he should be lodged in a Punjab jail and should not be tortured, the report said.

In the audio clip, Amritpal Singh also talked about the video which showed him looking weary. He has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Khalistan supporters. Amritpal Singh said his health had weakened over the past few days. He again appealed to the (Akal Takht) Jathedar to call upon Sarbat Khalsa and "give proof of being the Jathedar".

'Sarbat Khalsa' is a term used in Sikhism to refer to a general assembly of Sikhs from all over the world who gather to discuss matters related to the Sikh community. "I have asked to give my message to all sangats, as it is a fight for our existence," Amritpal Singh said.

In his video message, which was reportedly shot in UP and was uploaded from the UK, Amritpal Singh referred to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and appealed to him to call a 'Sarbat Khalsa' meeting on Baisakhi, which is on April 14. "I appeal to all the Sikh people in the country and abroad to participate in the Sarbat Khalsa program to be held on Baisakhi. For a long time, our community is engrossed in putting up fronts on small issues. If we have to solve the issues of Punjab, then we have to be together," he said. "The way the government has cheated us, has to be kept in mind. Many comrades have been arrested and NSA has been imposed, many of my comrades have been sent to Assam. That's why I appeal to all Sikhs to assemble on the occasion of Baisakhi."

