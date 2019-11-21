Apple starts Mac Pro production; expands Austin facility

Apple announced on Wednesday that it has begun manufacturing the upcoming Mac Pro at its facility in Austin, Texas. The new computers are scheduled to start shipping in December. The tech giant's 244,000 square-foot production plant employs over 500 people in roles such as electrical engineers, electronics assemblers, and more. Additionally, right next to that facility, Apple has started the construction of its new campus.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, in a statement, said, "Building the Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity. With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home."

Most of the Apple products are designed in Cupertino, California but are assembled in China. However, the upcoming Mac Pro will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States of America. The new Mac Pro was revealed in June 2019 during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference held in San Jose, California.

Apple's three-million-square-foot campus will cost around $1 billion for construction and is expected to be completed in 2020. Apple plans to host 5,000 employees with the capacity of up to 15,000.

Apple's new Mac Pro will be arriving after nearly 5 years as the last version of the Mac Pro came out in 2013. The new Mac Pro features a new tower-based design, which replaces the previous generation Mac Pro's cylindrical shape, and can be configured with up to 28 cores processor chip and up to 1.5 terabytes of RAM. The price of the upcoming Mac Pro starts at $5,999.

