Arvind Kejriwal on Covid: 'BF.7 variant not found in Delhi; no need to panic'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city has not detected any case of the BF.7 variant, which is believed to be driving the recent surge in China.

"So there's no need to worry. We are doing genome sequencing. Currently, XBB variant cases are coming in Delhi," he said after reviewing the Covid situation in the national capital in the wake of the recent outbreak in five countries - the US, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and China.

Today, Kejriwal said Covid cases are rising in China and several other countries due to BF.7 variant. "We don't have a single case of that variant in Delhi.," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi has 8,000 beds for Covid and now aims to prepare 36,000 beds. "We have a storage capacity of 928 mt tonne oxygen in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal said only 24 per cent of people have taken precaution dose, "we request the people to take precaution dose". He said the city has 380 ambulances and the government has given orders for procuring more ambulances. "We are waiting on the guidelines of Central govt, as and when it gives orders we will implement," he said.

The chief minister said that the XBB variant of Covid accounts for 92 per cent of positive cases in the city and that BF.7 variant has not been detected even in sewage samples taken from 7 places in Delhi.

Earlier today, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued an advisory urging the government to upscale its preparedness considering the increase in infection in multiple countries. The association has also asked the governments to make oxygen supplies, ambulances, and medicines available.