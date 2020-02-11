scorecardresearch
Arvind Kejriwal's wife celebrates birthday at AAP headquarters as party heads for big win in Delhi

As per the election trends, AAP is set to hit a hattrick by winning the Delhi Assembly polls for the third time

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have given a unique gift to his wife, who is celebrating her 54th birthday today, by leading his party to a resounding victory in Delhi. His family members, including his father and two children, celebrated Sunita Kejriwal's birthday at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office.

Twitteratis wrote birthday wishes to Sunita Kejriwal and one of them tweeted, "What a day to celebrate a birthday!! Happy birthday to Sunita Kejriwal ma'am, the force behind the man of the day today @ArvindKejriwal".

Sunita, on the voting day, February 8, tweeted a family photo outside a polling station and said her son voted for the first time.

As per the election trends, AAP is set to hit a hattrick by winning the Delhi Assembly polls for the third time. As per the current trends, AAP is leading on 63 seats against the BJP's seven in the 70 seat Assembly election. The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections is still underway in the national capital. 

