Ashoka University announces Young India Fellowship; check dates, eligibility, and more

Haryana-based Ashoka University has invited applications for admission to the Young India Fellowship (YIF) class of 2023-24. The class will comprise around 100 bright and curious young individuals from India and abroad, who will be groomed to become socially-conscious leaders and change-makers for the 21st century, the university said.

Here are some key details

Fellows will receive a post-graduate diploma in liberal studies from Ashoka University upon graduating (completing all required credits).

To be eligible for the fellowship, applicants should have completed a recognised undergraduate degree or equivalent in any discipline as of July 2023.

Final-year undergraduate students who will complete their degree in the summer of 2023 are also eligible to apply.

Those with work experience and postgraduate degrees can also apply. They may also be entrepreneurs, freelancers, in the middle of a gap year, or preparing for competitive examinations.

"We welcome applicants of all age groups across diverse academic, geographical, professional, and socioeconomic backgrounds," the university said.

Selection Process

The university has divided the selection process into three stages - holistic application assessment, personal interview (rolling), and decisions (once in each round).

The holistic application assessment is an elimination stage. The review involves the thorough reading of each application where the selection committee takes into account the personal context and journey, academic records, professional background, interests, and aspirations.

The essays section, a critical component of the application, allows the reviewers to understand how applicants think, reflect, and engage with ideas and the world around them. "We may request a few candidates for a telephonic conversation if we need any clarifications before making a shortlisting decision," the university said.

The interviews are typically 25-40 minute conversations between the candidate and two panelists (faculty, leadership, or alumni).

Important Dates

Application Deadline: 20 March 2023

Document Upload and Letter(s) of Recommendation Submission Deadline: 1o April 2023

Application for Need-based Financial Aid: 3 to 10 April 2023

Personal Interviews: Early March 2023 (for Submissions by 15 February 2023) and April 2023

Committee Decisions (Offer of Admission): Mid-May 2023

Those interested can apply online at - www.ashoka.edu.in/academic-programme/young-india-fellowship/

