Atiq Ahmed murder: 5 more IPS officers to be sent to Prayagraj; security intensified, internet services shut

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday intensified security in Prayagraj, a day after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Police patrolling was intensified in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where Atiq's house is located. The police have already imposed Section 144 in the entire state to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services have also been suspended in the Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with top officials in Lucknow. India Today reported that 5 more IPS would be sent to Prayagraj to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

Atiq and his brother were shot dead by three shooters on Saturday when they were brought in for a medical check-up. The incident happened soon after they got down from the police jeep and were responding to questions from the media. The killers, posing as journalists, fired at Atiq and his brother Ashraf.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said Atiq and Ashraf were brought for medical and while giving a media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. "Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," he said.

During the probe, three shooters involved in the killing said they wanted to kill Atiq and Ashraf to become popular. India Today reported that Zigana-made pistols were used in the killing, which are considered illegal and banned in India. Zigana is a semi-automatic pistol produced by the Turkish firearm manufacturing company TİSAŞ. The price of these pistols is around 6 to 7 lakhs rupees.

The postmortem of Atiq and his brother has been started. His brother-in-law and cousin will receive the body, the report said.

Atiq had links with Pak-based LeT, ISI

Atiq Ahmed was a leader of IS 227 gang and a history sheeter and his brother Ashraf was an active member of IS 227 gang, India Today reported citing FIR. Atiq said in a statement that he had links with Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and ISI and received arms dropped through Pakistan drones in Punjab.

Atiq and Ashraf said they knew the address of the person who delivered them arms but can't locate him from jail and would be able to tell if they reach the location. On April 14 police tried to question Atiq and Ashraf but couldn't get much information as they were shocked due to Asad's death. A day later, the police recovered pistols and cartridges with a Pakistan connection used in Umesh Pal's murder and FIR was registered under the Arms Act against them.

