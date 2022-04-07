Axis Direct launches AI/ML driven investment tool

Axis Securities' brand Axis Direct on Thursday announced the launch of Axis Intellect (AI) Research-based investment baskets. They are powered by in-house proprietary automated tools developed by Axis Securities. These investments under 'Investment Advisory Platform' can help investors reap better potential gains, noted Axis Direct.

It explained, in an official statement, that Axis Intellect (AI) Score, the in-house proprietary developed by Axis Securities, shortlists stocks by analysing over 1.5 million data points to deliver better potential returns in the long term. It added that by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning retail investors can seize attractive opportunities in the stock market.

Speaking on the launch, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities, said, "At Axis Securities, we constantly endeavour to offer the best investment products and solutions to our customers. With the launch of Axis Intellect (AI), we have leveraged our in-house research capabilities and digital prowess to design this cutting-edge product for our customers.

"These AI and ML-driven investments can be a game-changer in the ever-evolving market scenario. We are confident that this exclusive offering will help our customers meet their investment objectives seamlessly and build long-term wealth," Gopkumar added.

Axis Direct further explained that this AI-based investment constantly tracks the live market to analyse stocks based on globally accepted factors such as value, growth, quality, momentum, low volatility, high beta, dividend yield, size, and earnings momentum.

It conveyed that a focused and disciplined approach with the predictive power of the machine and structured data eliminates any human bias, creating investments backed by a consistent out-performance track record in the long term.

The firm claimed that through an automated elimination process, AI Research-based Investment Baskets avoids low-quality and high volatility stocks to ensure risk-adjusted investments. It further added that with features like simplicity, complete transparency, and an automated rebalancing process, these baskets empower retail investors to align their investments with long-term wealth goals.

As per the investment requirements and the risk profile, investors can choose from Balanced AI or Aggressive AI baskets, with committed investment size starting at as low as Rs. 2 lakh.

Also read: Axis Securities bullish on this small-cap stock; sees over 45% upside

Also read: Axis Bank, ADB ink $150 mn partial guarantee pact to support supply chain financing