Bhavish Aggarwal says he had goosebumps as he delivered the first batch of Ola Electric's S1

Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the news of the delivery of the first set of Ola electric scooters. He said he had goosebumps while rolling out the first set of S1 scooters.



Aggarwal stated, “Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India.

While sharing a glimpse of the journey, Aggarwal said that he bought an open piece of land 11 months ago, which has now turned into a 1 million square feet future factory.





He also wrote that since then the company has constructed a 1 million sq ft company, designed and commissioned some of the most automated and advanced manufacturing equipment, and hired and trained 2000+young women in the manufacturing unit.





Aggarwal said that the pandemic, Tamil Nadu elections, global supply shortages could not hinder the process. “Happened because of the amazing talent at Ola who're committed to our mission!” he said.

"We did get delayed by a month from our initial promise. A delay is a delay and we will ensure we do our best to meet our own very tight timelines and high quality standards," he tweeted. Aggarwal said that they are at the beginning of their journey and is likely to slip occasionally on timelines but promised that there will be improvements in their products.

Ola Electric began the delivery of its electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said that the deliveries will begin from December 15.



Last month, the company had told its customers that the delivery timeline for the scooters will be delayed due to the global shortage of chips.



Ola launched its scooters on August 15 on the 75th Independence Day. While Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the scooters varies in different states depending on the subsidies being offered by them on electric vehicles.

