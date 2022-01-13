Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails near West Bengal's Domohani, at least 5 dead

Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) train got derailed near West Bengal's Domohani area near Jalpaiguri on Friday. The train was going from Patna to Guwahati.

At least five people have died and about 42 are injured, according to news agency PTI's report quoting official. The injured were taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

Taking cognisance of the tragic accident, the Indian Railways later informed that 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van.

The accident occurred around 5 pm in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati. The accident occurred more than 90 km from Alipurduar Junction, he added.



#BTBreaking | 4-5 bogies of the train have reportedly derailed. Preliminary visuals from the site.



(More to follow) pic.twitter.com/J0ES3VSFRK — Business Today (@business_today) January 13, 2022

Rajesh Kumar Chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar informed that 98 passengers boarded the train (Guwahati-Bikaner Express) from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur.

Railway Police, local rescue operation team are at the spot. Two teams of government's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed; will reach shortly to rescue injured people, added: DG NDRF Atul Karwal.

Expressing concern, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "I've spoken with PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I'm personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations."

In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner - Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening.

Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to share information on the injured people. Injured will receive medical attention, DM/SP/IG supervising rescue and relief in Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident, she said.

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

Indian Railways has now announced ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, he posted, "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Moreover, a high-level Railway Safety inquiry ordered in the derailment, the national transporter informed adding that Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623.

Other helpline number are:

1. Patna junction - 9341506016

2. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn- 7388898100

3. Danapur 7759070004

4. Sonpur 9771429999