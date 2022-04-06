Bullet train project: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares current status

The ambitious Bullet Train project's execution, which was sanctioned in 2015 for a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, has been delayed due to hindrance in land acquisition in Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalisation of contracts, as well as adverse impact of COVID-19, the Centre told Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the questions about the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (MAHSR) project, also known as Bullet train project, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha, "The cost of MAHSR Project is Rs 1,08,000 crore as in 2015. Delay in land acquisition especially in the State of Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalization of contracts as well as adverse impact of COVID-19 have delayed the execution of MAHSR Project."

The rail minister also said that out of total land requirement of approximately 1,396 hectares, about 1248 hectare land has been acquired so far, adding, "The anticipated increase in cost and time can be fully ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contracts and associated timelines."

Centre had sanctioned the first Bullet Train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in December, 2015 with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan and the same is presently under execution.

Providing the current status of the high speed rail project, Viashaw elaborated that all statutory clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), as well as, forest clearance have been obtained.

The entire project has been divided into 27 contract packages including training institute at Vadodara. At present, 13 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has been invited for 2 packages.

Moreover, out of total 352 km length of project located in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, civil works in 352 mm length have started in different phases from December, 2020 onwards.

He further said that as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Government of Japan will provide a loan of 81 per cent at maximum of the project cost. "Finalization of actual cost and the quantum of loan shall be amended accordingly if required," he further stated.

The rail minister had earlier also said that out of total the 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 89 per cent, approximately 1,248 hectares, has been acquired.

In Maharashtra, 68.65 per cent out of total 297.81 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, he stated.

In Gujarat, 98.76 per cent out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, Vaishnaw said.