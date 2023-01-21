Bus with Indian pilgrims returning from Nepal overturns, at least 60 injured

A bus carrying Indian pilgrims returning from Triveni Dham in Nepal overturned, leaving at least 60 people injured. The incident occurred 500 metres from the Thuthibari border, along the India-Nepal border.

According to local authorities, the bus was carrying around 70 passengers when it overturned on a sharp turn. Many of the passengers were returning from a pilgrimage to Triveni Dham, a sacred site located in the Terai region of Nepal that is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage spots for Hindus.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with several of them reported to be in critical condition. Rescue teams, including the police and the local administration, were deployed to the scene of the accident to assist in the evacuation and provide medical aid.

Triveni Dham

Triveni Dham is a sacred Hindu temple complex located in the city of Janakpur in Nepal. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Rama and his consort, Sita. It is considered one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus in Nepal and is believed to be the location where Sita was married to Rama. The temple complex includes several shrines and is a popular spot for Hindu devotees from around the world to visit.

