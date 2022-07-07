CBI arrests 6, including ED of Power Grid Corp, in bribery case involving Tata Projects

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested six senior officials, including the Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India, in a bribery case involving Tata Projects, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

Of these, five Tata Projects executives, including Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP RN Singh, were also arrested in the bribery case, the officials added.

These officials demanded bribe from a contractor to extend favours to a contractor, as per India Today sources.

During searches at Jha's place in Gurugram, CBI unearthed Rs 93 lakh from his residence. A total of 11 different places at NCR and other areas were searched, as per sources.

All accused will be produced before Panchkula court.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey)