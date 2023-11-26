China pneumonia scare: Centre advises states to review hospital preparedness

Amid reports of rising respiratory illness in children in northern China, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said it had proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses. The ministry in a letter to states has advised immediate review of public health and hospital preparedness measures such as availability of HR, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, and infection control practices in health facilities.

Also Read: After Covid, China faces mysterious pneumonia outbreak; What we know so far

All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

They have also been asked to ensure that the trends of ILI/SARI should be closely monitored by the district and state surveillance units of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), particularly for children and adolescents. The data of ILI/SARI is required to be uploaded on the IDSP- IHIP portal particularly from public health institutions including medical college hospitals.

Also read: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China: Hospitals overwhelmed with ill children, WHO seeks details

States have also been asked to send nasal and throat swab samples of patients with SARI, particularly of children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL’s) located in the States for testing for respiratory pathogens, the ministry said. "The cumulative effect of the implementation of these precautionary and proactive collaborative measures is expected to counter any potential situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens."

The ministry said that information shared by WHO recently indicated an increase in respiratory illness in northern parts of China. This is predominantly attributed to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2 etc. "As per WHO, the release of Covid-19 restrictions coinciding with the onset of winter season in addition to the cyclical trend of respiratory illnesses such as Mycoplasma pneumonia have led to this surge," it said.

While WHO has sought additional information from Chinese authorities, it is assessed that there is no cause for any alarm at the moment.

In the last few days, reports of a rise in pneumonia cases in China surfaced, triggering panic among people. China's health ministry on Sunday urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics as the country grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since easing Covid

restrictions, Reuters reported.

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday the surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

The report said that cases among children were appearing especially high in northern areas like Beijing and Liaoning province, where hospitals were warning of long waits.

The State Council, China's cabinet, said on Friday that influenza would peak this winter and spring, while mycoplasma pneumoniae infection would remain high in some areas. It also warned of the risk of a rebound in Covid infections.

(With inputs from Reuters)