China says Indian troops 'illegally' crossed border in Arunachal's Tawang: Report

China has reportedly blamed Indian troops for the recent clash with PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. It said that the Indian troops 'illegally' crossed the border and 'obstructed' Chinese troops, international news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, just hours after China foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation at the border was stable.

"As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," Wenbin said, adding that both countries maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels'.

On December 9, Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Yangtze River after around 300 PLA soldiers tried to enter the area claimed by India.

Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops which led to a face-off in which some soldiers from both sides suffered minor injuries.

The Indian Army prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts, Singh informed Parliament.

According to PTI, over 200 Chinese soldiers with spiked clubs and sticks clashed with Indian troops in Tawang. The Defence Minister, however, said that there were no fatalities or serious casualties on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI today reported that the Chinese scientific research vessel Yang Wang-5 which had entered Indian Ocean Region a few days back has now moved out of the area. The vessel was being constantly monitored by Indian Navy assets including long-range surveillance drones and maritime patrol aircraft, Navy officials told the news agency.



