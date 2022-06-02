Coforge joins forces with Sysdig to offer reliable cloud applications

Coforge Limited, a worldwide supplier of digital services and solutions, has partnered with Sysdig, a major supplier in unified cloud and container security, to help customers thrive in the new multi-cloud environment by offering visibility across cloud and container workloads from source to run.



Coforge announced that it shall aim to provide customers with a number of services as part of its collaboration with Sysdig. Starting with container strategy and assessment, the companies will attempt to provide a roadmap and strategy that is tailored to the needs of clients' businesses, as well as manage cloud and container security by effectively mitigating risks and handlings operations through both security and container solution deployments.

Furthermore, the companies shall also aim to integrate security throughout the DevOps process and the application deployment lifecycle. Through these measures, the collaboration shall ultimately aim to maximise the performance and availability of cloud-native applications for their customers while also ensuring the safety and security of their overall cloud operations, the statement from the companies read.



Phil Williams, VP, Corporate Development & Strategic Alliances at Sysdig, said “The cloud has a steep learning curve and Coforge is providing end to end services, helping their customers select, implement, and manage their cloud journey. We provide a platform for our partners and their customers to secure and operate cloud applications. With broad expertise in cloud and container security and a strong knowledge of Sysdig, we are certain Coforge clients will succeed in the cloud with Coforge’s leadership.” Adding further on the collaboration, he said, “As Sysdig expands globally, this collaboration with Coforge will also help us engage with customers across industries like insurance, financial services, and travel.”



Sanjeev Prasad, EVP & Global Business Head, Cloud & APAC at Coforge also shared his views on the partnership. “Our recent strategic partnership with Sysdig reiterates our commitment to building our capabilities to provide a secure and seamless environment to our customers as they advance in their multi-cloud journey. The partnership will improve our customer’s cloud-native security posture by providing them unified visibility and security across all their cloud platforms in turn enabling them to focus on broader business objectives” he said.

