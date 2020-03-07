Coronavirus update: Colleague of COVID-19 case found symptomatic in Telangana, admitted in hospital

One of the 25 colleagues of the person who was tested positive for novel coronavirus was found to be symptomatic and was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), said Telangana government in a statement.

Colleague's samples have been sent for testing and fumigation of the workplace was done on March 3, says Telangana government.

The statement reads, "The person was found coronavirus positive in Telangana confirmed on March 2, who travelled to from Bengaluru to Secunderabad on 21st February. This person is a software engineer working in Bengaluru travelled to Dubai from Bengaluru on February 15. He stayed in Dubai from February 16 to February 19. After returning on February 20 to Bengaluru he worked in the office for a day on February 21 and he left for Hyderabad by private bus on the same day in the evening."

"A detailed investigation was done to trace the contacts of one person who was found novel coronavirus positive in Telangana and it has been found that at his workplace in Bengaluru, 25 colleagues have been contacted and one is found to be symptomatic and admitted at RGICD," it added.

The government said that the passengers sitting close to the symptomatic passenger were tracked by phone and followed, all are asymptomatic.

"Bus travel details from Bengaluru to Secundrabad -- the bus has carried to 32 passengers and 23 passengers have been travelled in the bus, out of which 20 passengers are traced and under house quarantined. The bus driver is under isolation at Hyderabad," it read.

The symptomatic person travelled from Secundrabad to his residence with his friend on a two-wheeler. One flat-mate from symptomatic person's Bengaluru residence has been contacted and isolated is found to be asymptomatic. Fumigation was done at his residence on March 3.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said around thirty people had been confirmed with coronavirus infection in India. Vardhan said infected people were sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. After this, two more cases have come to light.

(with agency inputs)

Also Read: Govt invites EOI to sell entire stake in BPCL; $10 billion net worth must for bidding

Also Read: YES Bank crisis: How SBI executed a perfect 'rescue plan'

Also Read: YES Bank Collapse: ED grills Rana Kapoor; raids continue on second day