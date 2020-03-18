Coronavirus: People with Type-A blood more susceptible to virus, claims study

Results of a new preliminary study from China have stated that people with Type-A blood are more vulnerable to coronavirus. The same study has concluded that people with Type-O blood could be more resistant to coronavirus.

Researchers conducted this study at two hospitals in Wuhan, the place of origin of the coronavirus outbreak, and one hospital in Shenzhen, China. The study compared blood types of 2,173 patients, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 using the SARS-CoV-2 test, with more than 3,694 healthy inhabitants of Wuhan.

"A total of 1,775 patients with COVID-19, including 206 dead cases, from Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, Wuhan, China were recruited. Another 113 and 285 patients with COVID-19 were respectively recruited from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan and Shenzhen Third People's Hospital, Shenzhen, China," says the study.

"ABO group in 3694 normal people in Wuhan showed a distribution of 32.16%, 24.90%, 9.10% and 33.84% for A, B, AB and O," says the study. This showed that people with Type-A blood are the most common in Wuhan while people with Type-O blood are the least common. More results were deduced when the healthy samples were compared with people infected with the virus.

According to the study, among the 1,775 patients studied in Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, 37.75 percent were Type-A and 9.10 percent were Type-O. This meant Type-A blood was most common among patients infected with the coronavirus while Type-O blood was the least common.

Among the 206 patients who died from the virus, 41.26 percent, had Type A-blood. While only around 25 percent of the deaths were of people with Type-O blood.

The observations from the study stated that the proportion of people with Type- A blood infected or killed by the virus was found to be much higher than other blood groups. It also clearly demonstrated that in comparison to other blood groups the proportion of people with Type-O blood infected or killed by the virus was lower.

"People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection," wrote the researchers at the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine based out of Wuhan, according to the New York Post.

"If you are type A, there is no need to panic. It does not mean you will be infected 100 percent," Gao Yingdai, a researcher in the city of Tianjin, told the daily. "If you are type O, it does not mean you are absolutely safe, either. You still need to wash your hands and follow the guidelines issued by authorities," added Yingdai.

The team leader Wang Xinghuan has said that the study is just "preliminary" and more research needs to be done before concrete results can be observed.

Across the world, around 196,000 people have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. The virus has already claimed more than 7,800 lives from all over the world.

