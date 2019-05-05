scorecardresearch
Cyclone Fani: Andhra govt announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to Odisha

The Andhra Pradesh government Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 15 crore to cyclone-battered Odisha.

"Odisha suffered heavy damages due to cyclone Fani.

Helping victims is a humanitarian need. All states should come forward and lend a helping hand to Odisha," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement.

He assured that AP would assist its neighbouring state by all means.

The Chief Minister said the Real-Time Governance Centre of AP predicted precisely where the cyclone would make landfall.

"We have constantly provided all information related to Fani to Odisha. Loss of human lives could be largely prevented because of the accurate forecasting," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government requested Andhra Pradesh to supply 500 Syntex water tanks of 5000 litres capacity each and also iron electric poles.

While promising to send water tanks, AP Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam told his Odisha counterpart that only cement poles were available in the state.

