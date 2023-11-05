Defence Ministry clears maternity, child care leaves for women soldiers at par with officer counterparts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for an extension of the rules for maternity, child care and child adoption leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the armed forces at par with their officer counterparts, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable. The decision is in line with Singh's vision of inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks, the ministry said.

At present, the women officers get maternity leave of 180 days with full pay for each child, subject to a maximum of two children, officials told news agency PTI. Childcare leave of 360 days is granted in total service career (subject to the child being less than 18 years of age) to women officers. Child adoption leave of 180 days is granted after the date of the valid adoption of a child below one year of age.

The ministry said that the extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the armed forces. "This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner."

From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world to being posted on warships as well as dominating the skies, Indian women are now breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces, the ministry added.

In 2019, a significant milestone was achieved through the recruitment of women in the Indian Army as soldiers in the Corps of Military Police.