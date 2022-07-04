Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries of its members

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bill to double the salary and allowances of its MLAs.

The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is being held from July 4 and 5. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the MLAs were required to wear face mask compulsorily.

According to earlier reports, approval had been given by the Lt Governor to bring a Money Bill to implement the proposal to effect over 66 per cent hike in the salaries of the Delhi MLAs.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The members stressed that the salaries should commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, ''To invite talented people into politics, there has to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries.'' BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.

In Delhi, an MLA presently gets a sum of Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which is likely to become Rs 90,000 after the hike. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the first week of May, signed off on the increase, paving the way for the revision.

Further, during the two-day session, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is also likely to bring a resolution against Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

(With agency inputs)