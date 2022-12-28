Delhi colder than Dharamshala, Nainital as mercury plunges to 5.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi was colder than Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and Uttarakhand's Nainital on Tuesday as minimum temperatures plunged to 5.6 degrees Celsius, lower than two hill cities.

Delhi's primary weather station observed a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, lower than Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (6.2 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius).

In some parts of the city, the temperatures had plunged even lower than 5.6 degrees Celsius. For instance, Lodhi Road recorded 5.2, Ayanagar 4.0, and Mungeshpur 4.7. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi and other neghbouring states have been witnessing cold days and dense fog for the last few days.

Also read: Dense fog, chilly weather! IMD issues fresh cold wave prediction for Delhi, other parts of North India



The India Meteorological Department, central weather forecasting agency, today said that dense fog conditions are likely over Northwest India during the next 3-4 days while cold day conditions are expected to abate over the region from Wednesday.

RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD, said dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and Delhi.

There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance that will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29, Jenamani said.

The scientist further said that fresh cold wave conditions are likely to prevail again from 31st December-1st January.

In Delhi, the lowest temperature of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and the cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places.

From Dec 28 onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance, Jenamani said.

