Dense fog, chilly weather! IMD issues fresh cold wave prediction for Delhi, other parts of North India

Delhi weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that fresh cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh over the next 24 hours. Cold wave and severe cold wave conditions may also occur in isolated pockets of Rajasthan over the next two days, according to a Met Department bulletin dated December 27.

The bulletin read, “Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours.” The Met Department bulletin further stated that the intensity and spread of these weather conditions are likely to reduce after 24 hours. However, there will be dense fog in the abovementioned regions during the next 3-4 days.

IMD’s RK Jenamani told news agency ANI on Tuesday that dense to very dense fog will continue prevailing in areas like Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Jenamani said, “Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance that will bring fresh snowfall in J&K, Leh, and Himachal Pradesh. There will be a drizzle in north Punjab on December 29. Fresh cold wave conditions will prevail again from December 31-January 1.”

He further said that the lowest temperature in Delhi was recorded at Aya Nagar at 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. He added there will be a significant improvement in cold wave conditions from December 28.

Also, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country and dense fog and cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Northwest India between January 1- January 3. Isolated light rainfall is likely in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and light rainfall/snowfall is likely over higher parts of Arunachal Pradesh during the period.

Also read: Cold wave: Delhi engulfed in a blanket of fog; Palam records 7 degrees minimum temperature

Also read: Cold Wave in North India: Temperature dip in Delhi, Rajasthan

Also read: Bomb Cyclone: US Winter Storm In Buffalo Kills Around 60