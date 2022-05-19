Delhi HC sets aside CM Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery

The Delhi High Court has set aside CM Arvind Kejriwal's Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna, a doorstep ration delivery scheme. The court has stated that Centre's grain cannot be used for this scheme.

According to PTI report, a bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.

Two petitions were filed in the High Court by ration dealers challenging the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The high court had on January 10 reserved its order on the pleas by petitioners Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh and Delhi Ration Dealers Union after holding extensive hearings.

The ration distribution scheme was set to be launched in 2021 but it did not get approval from the lieutenant governor. The Union Food Ministry pointed out several challenges and concerns in the proposed home delivery scheme.

The ministry said the proposed scheme "does not meet the statutory and functional requirement of the NFSA and therefore, the proposal made by GNCTD (The Government of National Capital Territory) can't be accepted".

Last month Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, stating that good quality ration will be delivered at the doorstep of those in need.



(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Impairment hit: Dr Reddy's net profit declines 76% to Rs 88 cr in Q4

Also Read: Companies need talent strategy which is retention-focused: NASSCOM’s Debjani Ghosh