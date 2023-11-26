Delhi-like farmers' protest launched in Chandigarh, borders sealed

On the eve of the third anniversary of the anti-farm laws protest, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are flocking to Chandigarh in large numbers to join a three-day protest called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to push for pending demands, India Today reported on Sunday. The protest, which began on Sunday in Chandigarh, is expected to be joined by thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana. Today, hundreds of tractor trolleys dotted the roads leading to Chandigarh, resembling a Singhu-Tikri border-like gathering in 2021.

Chandigarh Borders Sealed

India Today reported that Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana police have sealed interstate barriers to prevent farmers from entering Chandigarh. The farmers are expected to gather at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, from where they may attempt to march towards Chandigarh on Monday.

The SKM, an umbrella organisation of over two dozen farmer unions, has prepared a demand charter to be submitted to the Governor and the Chief Minister of Punjab. Farmer leaders told India Today that the Union government has not fulfilled the promises made two years ago when they called off their protest.

The farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, an extension of MSP to other crops, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the farmer protest and for burning paddy, and provision of a Rs 10,000 pension per month for farmers aged 60 and above.

The Panchkula Police Commissioner has warned farmer unions not to block traffic. The police commissioner said that blocking traffic at public places or roads would be considered contempt of court. The police further stated that farmers would require separate permission to march towards Chandigarh.

3-Layer Security in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has established a three-layer security cover to prevent farmers from entering the city. The first layer comprises Chandigarh police jawans, the second layer by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), while riot control vans and water cannons have been deployed at strategic locations for the third layer, managed by paramilitary forces.

(With inputs from Manjeet Sehgal)