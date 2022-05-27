Delhivery bags patent for proprietary technological solution, ‘Addfix’ 

Logistics services provider, Delhivery has bagged a US Patent for its innovation in address verification and ‘geographically accurate’ location mapping system.

According to a company release, ‘Addfix’ - Delhivery's proprietary address disambiguation system, breaks down unstructured, incomplete, or error-ridden addresses provided by customers into various geographical elements such as country, state, city/town, locality, street, landmark, building, postal code, and so on to provide an accurate location for an address.

Talking about the proprietary technology product, Kapil Bharati, Executive Director, and Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said, 'As a company, our proprietary technology is a core differentiator, and this patent reiterates our commitment to design tech solutions that increase the efficiency and reliability of our customer's supply chains. We have also externalized Addfix and other location intelligence services to customers across the e-commerce and BFSI sectors.’

Commenting on the same, Rajiv Dinesh, Head - Data Products, Delhivery, said ‘Addfix is a core building block for automating and optimizing our dense mesh network of last-mile facilities and drives our advanced facility placement (Netplan), service area optimization (Mapper) and automated parcel routing (Flare) capabilities. Together, they ensure faster, precise, more reliable deliveries, reduced-order returns, and higher customer delight for all our clients. The products ingest live data from our operations and allow us to continuously drive productivity and cost efficiencies across our last-mile operations. Our data products are proudly made in India for local as well as global use and are also active in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.’

