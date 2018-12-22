Donald Trump warns of very long government shutdown in absence of border wall funding

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that a partial government shutdown would last "for a very long time" if the lawmakers do not approve money for his long-promised wall along the Mexico border.

The entire US government on Friday braced for an imminent shutdown because of the stalemate between the White House and the opposition Democrats on funding of the border wall.

The House of Representatives, where the Republicans currently enjoy a majority, has already passed such a bill.

But in the Senate, the ruling Republican party needs additional eight votes from the Democrats to approve more than USD 5 billion for a wall across the US-Mexico border, which Trump argues is essential to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the US.

"The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is desperately needed. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don't want Open Borders and Crime!" he said.

He said the Democrats would be responsible for such a shutdown.

"The Democrats now own the shutdown!" Trump said in a tweet on Friday as

"Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!" he said.

"No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you!" Trump said.

In another tweet, Trump said the Democrats were trying to belittle the concept of a wall by calling it old-fashioned.

"The fact is there is nothing else that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It's like the wheel, there is nothing better," he said.

"I know tech better than anyone, & technology on a Border is only effective in conjunction with a wall. Properly designed and built walls work, and the Democrats are lying when they say they don't. In Israel, the Wall is 99.9 per cent successful. Will not be any different on our Southern Border! Hundreds of USD Billions saved!" Trump said.

He asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fight for the wall and border security as hard as he fought for anything.

"He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don't vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown! House Republicans were great yesterday!" he said.

