'Don’t take a job in BKC unless...': Redditor flags traffic woes, limited commuting options for professionals

Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city’s prime business hubs, has long been criticised for its chaotic traffic and limited commuting options. Employees commuting from distant suburbs often face hours-long journeys, battling overcrowded buses, clogged roads, and unruly rickshaws.

“Don’t ever… ever take a job in BKC unless you stay in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, or Malad, or near any Metro station. You don’t have any other proper transport options,” warns a commuter on Reddit (posted via r/mumbai). BEST buses get stuck in traffic, private cars crawl through jams, bikes struggle to move, and rickshaws “rule here,” deciding fares, routes, and where they drop you.

Many users said that the infrastructure does not match the area’s booming corporate growth, making daily travel a stressful ordeal for workers.

One commuter from Mira Road shares that he travels to complete his nine-hour office schedule, comes home exhausted, eats dinner, and immediately goes to bed. He must wake up early the next day to catch a train to Bandra, or risk being late—a common struggle for those living far from the business district.

Other Reddit users also highlighted systemic problems. One wrote, “BKC’s whole transit planning feels like a giant afterthought.

Cycling lanes in the middle of nowhere, pod taxi dreams, and still no proper mass transit backbone. Share auto mafia plus BMC’s ‘one more lane’ obsession killed what could’ve been such a solid hub. Trams or even a proper BRT could’ve changed the game here.”

Another user added, “Even my dad and uncles had to go through this every single day until retirement.”

Commuters note that even high-paying jobs don’t always justify the stress of navigating BKC’s chaotic roads. Limited buses, slow-moving traffic, and strict office punch-in timings turn every workday into a logistical challenge, forcing workers to meticulously plan their schedules just to survive the commute.

Many wish for better transport options, including metro expansions, trams, or dedicated bus lanes, but for now, the BKC commute remains a test of patience and endurance for Mumbai’s workforce.