DoT asks Vodafone Idea, Airtel to clear AGR dues by midnight

After the Supreme Court's rap, the Department of Telecommunications has ordered firms, including Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd., to clear AGR dues before Friday midnight.

In response, Airtel in a letter to the DoT said it will deposit Rs 10,000 crore by Feb. 20, 2020, and the balance before the next date of hearing, i.e. March 17, 2020.

The DoT, which faced the ire of Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, has started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to firms, according to an order seen by the Press Trust of India.

The order asked telcos to clear dues by 11.59 pm Friday.

Earlier in the day, soon after Supreme Court's ruling in the AGR dues case, the DoT withdrew its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom firms defaulting on annual gross revenue dues.

The apex court's order also directs field offices to take "immediate necessary action" in compliance with its October judgment.

The direction by the DoT says its previous order dated Jan. 23, 2020, "stands withdrawn with immediate effect".

"It is directed to take immediate necessary action in compliance with the judgement dated October 24, 2019, of the Supreme Court," said the fresh order issued by the DoT.

