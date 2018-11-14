Drunk Irish woman spits at Air India crew; arrested after flight lands in London

Here's a prime candidate for an international no-fly list if Indian airlines ever come up with one: A drunk Irish woman who went on a rant on an Air India flight to London for being denied more wine. Videos of her expletive-laden tirade and rowdy behaviour have now gone viral on social media. The business class passenger was arrested after the Air India flight landed in London, India Today reported.

The exact sequence of events onboard the flight to Heathrow airport remains unclear but the woman's rant reportedly began when the cabin crew complained to the commander that she was too drunk. The commander then instructed his crew not to serve her more liquor, which set her off.

In a video, reportedly shot by a crew member, the woman is heard saying, "You are the captain, aren't you? You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a f***ing glass of wine, is that correct?" she rants.

The unruly passenger then proceeded to threaten to get people to boycott the airline. "If I say boycott Air India, done!" she said to the decidedly calm pilot. According to reports, she also spat at him at some point before directing her anger at a woman crew member. "I'll turn you inside f**king out. You f**king stupid c**t," she yelled.

In an apparent response to being told by the flight crew that the police would be informed about her behaviour once the plane landed in London, she retorted saying "You think I am scared?... All you have to do is give me a f**king drink but couldn't do that could you?"

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

