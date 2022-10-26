e-KYC transactions via Aadhar cross the 25-crore-mark in Sept, a 7.7% jump from Aug

The month of September saw 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions taking place via Aadhaar, a 7.7 per cent rise from August 2022. The total number of e-KYC transactions carried out till September 2022 stands at 1279.93 crore, as per data released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday.



The ministry further highlighted that the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) has been an important financial enabler especially for those who are at the bottom of the income pyramid. The AEPs has also given an impetus to the last-mile banking operations. “Cumulatively, 1549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of AEPS and the network of micro ATMs so far by the end of Sept 2022,” the ministry said in a release.



Additionally, the Aadhar adoption has been so widespread across the country that its saturation stood at 93.92 per cent at the end of September 2022 across all-age groups, the ministry highlighted.



Furthermore, the Aadhar platform and centers are being used to carry out update requests related to demographic as well as biometric updates.



The digital ecosystem is not just helping the citizens of the country but is also making operations across the government more efficient and promoting ease of doing business. “The digital ID is helping various ministries and departments in the center and at states in improving efficiency, transparency and delivery of welfare services to the targeted beneficiaries,” the ministry highlighted.



The ministry also highlighted that about 1,000 welfare schemes in the country run by both center and state governments have been notified to use Aadhaar.



Aadhar, UPI, and other initiatives have fast-tracked the government’s vision of ‘Digital India’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. The opportunity in open digital ecosystems is huge. According to a report by NASSCOM, India will unlock $700 billion worth of opportunities in this space by 2030.



