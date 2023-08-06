Elon Musk announces his fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X; proceeds will go for charity

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced that his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on his micro-blogging site, X - formerly known as Twitter. He also said that all proceeds will go to charity for veterans. Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

In June, the two technology billionaires agreed to fight each other in a cage match. In a post on then Twitter, Musk said he was "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg. To this, the Facebook boss posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location". Musk then replied to Zuckerberg's response with: "Vegas Octagon."

Musk also tweeted: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing." In another tweet, he said: "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air."

In July, Zuckerberg began training in mixed martial arts (MMA) with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

🏆🏆🏆

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

This is Serious Business‼️ pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Musk said on X that he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight". He said he didn't have time to work out, "so I just bring them to work".

Commenting on this post, one user Daniella Souza asked Musk what was the point of the fight. "Is it to motivate you to work out?" Musk replied: "It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war."

Earlier in the day, Musk announced that he will fund the legal bills of anyone who is treated badly by his or her employer for posting on X. If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know," he wrote on X.